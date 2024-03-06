x

March 6, 2024

Greek Elder Care Network’s 1st In-Person Book Club Discussion with Valerie Nifora

March 5, 2024
By The National Herald
Greek Elder care network book event Valerie Nifora DSC_0043~3
The Greek Elder Care Network launched its first in- person Book Club discussion with award-winning and bestselling author Valerie Nifora at the Hellenic American Project Library at Queens College. Photo: Evmorfia Argyropoulou

QUEENS, NY – The Greek Elder Care Network launched its first in- person Book Club discussion with award-winning and bestselling author Valerie Nifora at the Hellenic American Project (HAP) Library at Queens College. The event was held on February 29 and was hosted by Queens College Professor and HAP Director Nicholas Alexiou. The Book Club attracted a diverse group of attendees who were excited to connect with each other through literature and community while also having the opportunity to explore the unique archives of the library.

Nifora shared personal anecdotes and experiences that inspired the characters and storyline of her critically acclaimed, historical, romantic, suspense novel ‘The Fairmounts.’ Her storytelling captivated the audience and gave participants a deeper understanding of the novel’s origins.

The Greek Elder Care Network launched its first in- person Book Club discussion with award-winning and bestselling author Valerie Nifora at the Hellenic American Project Library at Queens College. Photo: Evmorfia Argyropoulou

‘The Fairmounts’ has received widespread praise, earning a five-star rating from the Seattle Book Review, which described it as “a beautiful romance novel, full of suspense, mystery, tales of old legends, and so much more.”

The highly interactive component of the event allowed participants to engage with the author and each other. Questions about the book and the writing process provided valuable insights and fostered a connection between the author and the audience.

Valerie Nifora signed copies of her book, The Fairmounts, at the event on February 29. Photo: Evmorfia Argyropoulou

Founder of Greek Elder Care Network Angie Xidias expressed her excitement, stating: “I am thrilled to bring everyone together in this unique space, introducing one Greek-American author and poet to another. I look forward to many more collaborations with Professor Alexiou, whose expertise in the research of the Greek-American experience is an invaluable source of guidance for our group.”

Through its book club discussions and literary events, the Greek Elder Care Network celebrates the art of storytelling, providing a welcoming space for individuals to come together and exchange ideas. By creating an environment where participants can freely share their perspectives and emotions, the Greek Elder Care Network cultivates a profound sense of belonging and unity.

The Fairmounts by Valerie Nifora. Photo: Evmorfia Argyropoulou

The Greek Elder Care Network plans to provide more opportunities for inspiring literary discussions and connections within the community.

To learn more about Greek Elder Care or to submit a book for consideration, visit https://greekeldercarenetwork.com/.

More information about the Hellenic American Project is available online: https://www.hapsoc.org/.

