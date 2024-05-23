Greek Elder Care Network Presents ‘Eleven Days to the Promised Land’ at QC

Events

NEW YORK – The Greek Elder Care Network, in collaboration with the Hellenic American Project led by Professor Nicholas Alexiou, successfully hosted its second book club event at Queens College on May 11. The event was a resounding success, attracting a diverse group of community members, college students, and elderly participants, along with Dino Pavlou’s family.

The event focused on Pavlou’s autobiography, ‘Eleven Days to the Promised Land,’ which details Pavlou’s journey from a small Greek village during the time of Nazi Occupation to his immigration to the United States aboard the ocean liner Italia to New York. The story continues with his enlistment in the U.S. Army and eventually landing a job in the heart of New York City’s vibrant nightclub scene. The book details his incredible transformation and his interactions with legendary figures such as Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Quinn, and George Steinbrenner, many of whom became his close friends.

The attendees were thrilled to meet Pavlou in person. He shared personal anecdotes from his book, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of some of the greatest celebrities in modern American culture and history. Special guest speakers included Katherine Quinn, Founder and President of the Anthony Quinn Foundation, who shared stories of her late husband and his relationship with Pavlou. John Sitilides also shared touching stories about his father Elias’ immigrant journey as Pavlou’s cabin mate. Both speakers talked about their lifelong friendship with Pavlou. Prof. Alexiou noted the significance of preserving and celebrating the Greek-American experience through literary events. Angie Xidias, founder of the Greek Elder Care Network, expressed her excitement about using their platform to highlight the important stories of Greek-Americans to preserve Greek-American history, and bring together the community to celebrate individuals like Pavlou. “Dino Pavlou is extraordinary, and the presence of Katherine Quinn, wife of Anthony Quinn, traveling from Rhode Island, and John Sitilides, son of Elias Sitilides, traveling from Washington, DC, for this event, speaks volumes about his significance,” said Xidias.

The event included a surprise celebration with a cake and champagne toast to honor the author’s upcoming 90th birthday. Many attendees had read the book and actively contributed to the conversation, while others were eager to learn more about Pavlou’s inspiring story. The diverse audience and dynamic interaction emphasized the community’s enthusiasm for literary engagement and the power of storytelling. “I want to share my story,” said Pavlou. “One that’s meant to bring the reader through the journey of my youthful desperation into a life of hope and inspiration in the United States, the greatest country in the world.”

