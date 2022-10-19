x

October 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Economy

Greek Economy Will Not Fall Into Recession, Minister Says

October 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yannis Panagopoulos)
Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The Greek economy “will not fall into recession, unless any extreme scenarios emerge,” Finance Alternate Minister Theodore Skylakakis said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Parliament, during a debate on the 2023 draft budget plan, Skylakakis said the draft budget scenario was based on very conservative estimates: “We have adopted a realistic negative scenario, to have a proper management of expectations and to deal with this situation of extreme uncertainty with calm.”

The minister noted that the 2.1% growth estimate was based on increased investments, which included both quality and productive investments. “That’s why we believe that we will manage to avoid an economic recession, achieving fiscal goals, possibly even better than in 2021,” he said. Skylakakis said a precondition for obtaining the investment grade from credit rating agencies was political stability and an investment-friendly policy.

RELATED

Society
Small Plane Crashes near Thiva

THIVA - One man was removed unconscious from the wreckage of a single-engine small plane that fell near Perneri airfield in Thiva, near the 96th kilometre of the Athens-Lamia national highway on Wednesday.

Politics
Tsipras: Government Choosing to Make Some Rich While Most Can’t Stay Afloat
Politics
Dendias Meets Ukrainian Counterpart Kuleba, Reaffirms Greece’s Steadfast Support of Ukraine

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings