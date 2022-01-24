x

January 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Economy

Greek Economy to Grow by 5.2% in H1 2022, Survey Says

January 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Bank of Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos
Bank of Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

The continuation of the pandemic continues to raise hurdles in forecasting the short-term trend of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, but based on available data the Greek GDP is expected to rise by 5,2% in the first half of 2022 (7% in the first quarter and 3.5% in the second quarter), the Centre for Planning and Economic Research said in a report on Monday.

More specifically, the average annual growth rate of Greek GDP in 2021 will be 8.6%, while the average growth rate in the second half of 2021 will be 9.9%. These estimates incorporate the official provisional data for the January-September 2021 period and a forecast of a 6.4% growth rate in the fourth quarter of the year. For the first half of 2022, the growth rate is estimated at 5.2%.

These forecasts signal the recovery of the Greek economy in the fourth quarter of 2021 following the lifting of a significant number of urgent restrictive measures in the country. The survey noted it was still difficult to accurately estimate both the adverse impact of the pandemic and the impact of policy measures, such as the disbursement and gradual exploitation of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 19,075 New COVID Cases, 111 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 19,075 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 62 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Politics
Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee Concludes 5th Session
Society
Severe Traffic Problems on Attiki Odos Due to Stranded Vehicles, Trucks

Top Stories

Culture

If you are reading this today, you can thank your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and previous ancestors for your existence.

Politics

A former senator, minister, cabinet secretary, chief of staff to Australian former PM John Howard for more than a decade, Arthur Synodinos is Australia’s ambassador to the United States since 2020.

General News

Anton "Tony" Mandros, 87, of Portsmouth, RI, passed to his eternal reward on January 19.

Church

Church

Video

In Mourning Yet Again, NYC Prepares to Honor Fallen Officer

NEW YORK — A city reeling from a recent spate of violence prepared to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer "fighting for his life.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings