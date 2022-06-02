x

June 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Economy

Greek Economic Sentiment Indicator Up in May

June 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A pedestrian wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walks at Ermou Street, Athens main shopping area, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- A pedestrian wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walks at Ermou Street, Athens main shopping area, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greek economic sentiment indicator rose to 105.1 points in May, but remained below last year’s level (108.6 points), the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research IOBE said on Wednesday.

The survey said that business expectations in Greece improved mainly in the industrial and retail commerce sectors and less in the services sector, while in the construction sector expectations dropped strongly. IOBE noted that strong improvement of expectations in the hospitality sector -the index rose to its highest level since 2012- was evidence of the dynamism of the sector during the summer period.

The survey said that increasing inflationary pressures did not further limit consumer confidence, which recovered after April’s decline and attributed the May rebound partly to the positive impact of government policy interventions offering support against the increasing energy cost. IOBE said the war in Ukraine was expected to end soon and noted that sanctions against Russia escalated. The survey stressed that the course of tourism will be crucial for business expectations in the coming months.

More specifically, business expectations in the industrial sector showed a slightly decrease in the negative balance of estimates over orders and demand, while positive estimates over production in the coming months eased. In the construction sector, negative estimates over production rose significantly, while estimates over employment fell markedly. In the retail sector, estimates over current sales improved significantly, inventories grew slightly and estimates over the short-term trend of sales rose markedly. In the services sector, positive estimates over the current condition of enterprises improved slightly, while estimates over short-term trends in demand rose significantly.

Greek households’ negative estimates over the country’s finances fell slightly, while estimates over major purchases rose markedly and saving intentions improved significantly.

RELATED

Economy
Greece, Saudia Arabia Fiber Optic Caber Deal Will Link Asia, Europe

ATHENS - Greece and Saudi Arabia have agreed to a joint venture agreement to lay down a fiber-optic data cable that will tie Asia to Europe through the so-called East to Med Data data corridor (EMC.

Society
Hold Your Breath: Greek No Smoking Law Being Ignored Again
Politics
PM Mitsotakis to Visit Kos, Pserimos, and Astypalea Islands on Thursday

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Inauguration of the First Direct Flight from Boston to Athens

BOSTON – The first direct flight of Delta Airlines from Boston to Athens after twenty five years was inaugurated May 27 in Boston’s Logan Airport with the raising of the Greek flag, Greek dances by the Metropolis of Boston Dance group, messages and greetings, and Greek food and pastries.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings