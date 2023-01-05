Greek Economic Conditions Will Be Better Than in Europe, FinMin Says

Economy

ATHENS – The effects of the global crisis will continue to affect Greece as well, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday speaking to the radio station “Parapolitika 90.1”, while adding that the state of the Greek economy will be better than in much of Europe, with the figures indicating that Greece will not go into recession, as is forecast to happen for half of European countries.

He noted that Greece achieved the largest reduction of public debt as a percentage of GDP in recent years and he reiterated that the main goal of economic policy in 2023 was for Greece to have a primary surplus that will lead it to achieving investment grade status.

The minister also spoke of a threefold growth rate in 2023 compared to Europe and an increase in investments this year and in 2024.

At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility that additional fiscal space will be created, which will be made available to society.