June 19, 2022

Greek Eateries Taking Up Sidewalk Table Space Fined, Suspended

June 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Chairs and tables are stored outside a closed traditional restaurant in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Nektaria Mpalomatini)
Chairs and tables are stored outside a closed traditional restaurant in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Nektaria Mbalomatini)

ATHENS – It’s a common problem for anyone trying to navigate sidewalks in the Greek capital – restaurants pay to take up all the space with tables for customers – but eateries who took too much are paying for up it or having licenses suspended.

City officials said they shut down five restaurants – unnamed – for six months because they occupied more space than allowed as businesses are trying to recoup lockdown losses from the COVID-19 pandemic that’s lingering.

They were identified in Kathimerini only as being in Agia Irini Square, two on Tsakalof Street and one in Koukaki near the Acropolis, authorities saying they ignored repeated warnings, which is also common.

Deputy Mayor Vassilis Koromantzos told the paper that cafes and restaurants, including in Mavili Square and Pangrati, can expect similar penalties if they don’t comply and leave room for people to get by.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 300 orders were issued to remove tables and seats for violating licenses, while a total of 732 violations have been recorded, the report added, fined up to 10,000-20,000 euros ($10,496-$20,992.)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

