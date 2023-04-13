x

April 13, 2023

Greek Easter at Loi Estiatorio

April 13, 2023
By The National Herald
Loi Estiatorio
Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan is offering Easter Sunday Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe alongside their a la carte menu. (Photo: Loi Estiatorio)

NEW YORK – Chef Maria Loi and the team at Loi Estiatorio, 132 West 58th Street (between 6th-7th Avenues) in Manhattan, wish everyone a very Happy Easter and on Sunday, April 16, 11 AM-11 PM (kitchen closes at 9:30 PM), will be serving Chef Loi’s amazing Greek Easter Prix-Fixe Menu.

The menu includes a welcome with traditional red eggs, followed by the first course choice of Magheritsa Traditional Greek Easter Soup, choice of Lamb Giblets or Chicken, or a spring salad of mixed baby greens, asparagus, fresh spring peas, clementine and feta cheese with petimesi vinaigrette.

The second course features a choice of traditional wild greens pie with fresh spinach, Swiss chard, leeks, scallions and dill in phyllo layers, or Cheese Pie with Anthotyro cheese, Feta cheese, Loi Greek Yogurt, and mint in phyllo layers.

The third course is ‘Arni sti Souvla’ traditional Greek Easter roasted lamb with lemon, Greek oregano, potatoes and olive oil.

The fourth course features a choice of Anthotyro-Honey Cheese Cake or Galaktoboureko – traditional Greek semolina custard wrapped in phyllo layers with honey-infused syrup.

The Greek Easter Prix-Fixe Menu is $99 for Adults and $65 for Children 10 and under.

Loi Estiatorio will also be offering their a la carte menu alongside the Greek Easter Prix Fixe menu.

More information and reservations available by phone: 212-713-0015.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

