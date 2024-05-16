Greek Doughnut Sensation Debuts in Jacksonville Beach

General News

Lukumades, the purveyor of delectable Greek doughnuts, desserts, and coffee, made its debut on American soil with the recent grand opening of its first U.S. location on May 1 in Jacksonville Beach. Founded in Melbourne, Australia by visionary entrepreneur Exarhos Sourligas, better known as Mr. Ex, Lukumades began with a food truck before quickly establishing a significant presence in its hometown and across the globe, from the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Singapore, and now the U.S.

“Our journey to the U.S. marks an exciting new chapter for Lukumades,” said Mr. Ex, CEO and founder of Lukumades. “We are proud to introduce our irresistible vegan-friendly Greek doughnuts, homemade gelato, and freshly ground coffees to Americans. The U.S. market’s vibrant culture and diverse culinary scene present an incredible opportunity to share our delicious little doughnut balls with a completely new audience.”

Inspired by its founder’s own Greek family traditions, Lukumades captures the essence of traditional loukoumades in every bite with a golden, crunchy exterior and fluffy inside. From honey and cinnamon for traditionalists to lavish offerings like caramel, matcha, and golden maple syrup for those with decadent tastes, the unique flavor and texture of Lukumades’ doughnuts are defining the brand as a favorite among doughnut enthusiasts, foodies, and families alike.

Lukumades selected St. John as its U.S. agency of record to support its expansion. With 40 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Jacksonville-based St. John will serve as a pivotal partner for Lukumades’ growth in the U.S.

“Consumers are craving Lukumades’ fresh, modern take on a traditional concept, and we’re thrilled to be a part of its U.S. expansion,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, EVP at St. John. “With our track record of growing franchises like Zaxby’s and our extensive branding legacy, we’re confident Lukumades will quickly become a beloved addition to the American doughnut scene.”

Franchise opportunities will soon follow for entrepreneurs across the U.S. to have the chance to join the Lukumades family. Since its founding in 2015 in Melbourne, Australia, Lukumades has grown to 22 locations worldwide.

For more information, read the full article on Businesswire.