x

May 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

General News

Greek Doughnut Sensation Debuts in Jacksonville Beach

May 15, 2024
By TNH Staff
Loukoumades
Loukoumades ready to eat. (Photo: instagram/lukumadesaustralia)

Lukumades, the purveyor of delectable Greek doughnuts, desserts, and coffee, made its debut on American soil with the recent grand opening of its first U.S. location on May 1 in Jacksonville Beach. Founded in Melbourne, Australia by visionary entrepreneur Exarhos Sourligas, better known as Mr. Ex, Lukumades began with a food truck before quickly establishing a significant presence in its hometown and across the globe, from the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Singapore, and now the U.S.

“Our journey to the U.S. marks an exciting new chapter for Lukumades,” said Mr. Ex, CEO and founder of Lukumades. “We are proud to introduce our irresistible vegan-friendly Greek doughnuts, homemade gelato, and freshly ground coffees to Americans. The U.S. market’s vibrant culture and diverse culinary scene present an incredible opportunity to share our delicious little doughnut balls with a completely new audience.”

Inspired by its founder’s own Greek family traditions, Lukumades captures the essence of traditional loukoumades in every bite with a golden, crunchy exterior and fluffy inside. From honey and cinnamon for traditionalists to lavish offerings like caramel, matcha, and golden maple syrup for those with decadent tastes, the unique flavor and texture of Lukumades’ doughnuts are defining the brand as a favorite among doughnut enthusiasts, foodies, and families alike.

Lukumades selected St. John as its U.S. agency of record to support its expansion. With 40 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Jacksonville-based St. John will serve as a pivotal partner for Lukumades’ growth in the U.S.

“Consumers are craving Lukumades’ fresh, modern take on a traditional concept, and we’re thrilled to be a part of its U.S. expansion,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, EVP at St. John. “With our track record of growing franchises like Zaxby’s and our extensive branding legacy, we’re confident Lukumades will quickly become a beloved addition to the American doughnut scene.”

Franchise opportunities will soon follow for entrepreneurs across the U.S. to have the chance to join the Lukumades family. Since its founding in 2015 in Melbourne, Australia, Lukumades has grown to 22 locations worldwide.

For more information, read the full article on Businesswire.

RELATED

Politics
Cyprus Foreign Minister to Attend PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC TNH Staff

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee - Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13.

General News
Libra Group’s George Logothetis in Conversation with General Andrew P. Poppas
Events
KefiFM and HBBU Host Successful Radiothon Event to Sponsor 10 Children at Camp

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee - Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13.

MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece.

NEW YORK  — With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.

BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia  — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday, but his deputy prime minister said he believed Fico would survive.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.