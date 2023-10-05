x

October 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

General News

Greek Diaspora Buying Up Holiday Homes in Homeland, Prefer New

October 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Corfu. Photo by Marc Ryckaert (MJJR) via Wikimedia Commons
Corfu. (Photo by Marc Ryckaert (MJJR) via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – It can take a couple of years for Greeks of the Diaspora to get dual citizenship in Greece, having to renew residency permits in the meantime for long stays, but nothing’s preventing them from gobbling up holiday homes.

They are a driving force in the sales of properties in Greece, preferring newly-built homes, especially on islands, interest in vacation homes in the country expanding with the near-end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the Dutch-based sales network Elxis said that Diaspora Greeks, mostly from Germany, the United States and Canada, account for some 10 percent of holiday homes purchases in Greece.

Giorgos Gavriilidis, Elxis’ Managing Director said the data showed that some 20.5 percent of expatriates buying a holiday home in Greece come from Germany – the same from Canada – and 17.8 percent from the United States.

The other interests come from The Netherlands, France and Switzerland with the most interest on Crete, the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece, and properties on islands.

The report said they want new homes instead of older houses or those that are traditional or would require renovation although it wasn’t explained what the purchase process would entail in terms of documents, tricky in Greece.

Some 75 percent of the buyers make a deal before construction has even started on a property, wanting to have a summer home but also rent them out on short-term sites such as Airbnb that Greece is trying to control.

Gavriilidis said that, “A typical example concerns a project we promoted in Halkidiki, with cave dwellings, which was 35 percent bought by expatriates,while 27 percent of another, with villas on Crete, bought by expats.

Even though prices are starting to shoot up after being depressed by Greece’s 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw even luxury properties going for a song and unable to find buyers, the new interest has become keen.

The return of tourism as the Coronavirus began fading also saw visitors developing a desire to buy properties instead of renting, especially since they could generate income during seasons other than summer.

It wasn’t said if they would be eligible for Golden Visas that give them 5-year residency permits and a valuable European Union passport which comes with buying properties of at least 250,000-500,000 euros ($262,760-$525,520.)

RELATED

Culture
Sounds of Cyprus to Enchant Lower East Side with Traditional Cypriot Music Oct. 15

NEW YORK – On October 15, the Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue and Museum will resonate with the rich, melodious tunes of the renowned ensemble, Sounds of Cyprus.

Events
The 2nd Toronto Economic Forum & THI Canada Fundraising Dinner, October 23
Culture
Greek-American Artist Peter Gerakaris Shares His Latest News with TNH

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.