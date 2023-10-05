Greek Diaspora Buying Up Holiday Homes in Homeland, Prefer New

General News

ATHENS – It can take a couple of years for Greeks of the Diaspora to get dual citizenship in Greece, having to renew residency permits in the meantime for long stays, but nothing’s preventing them from gobbling up holiday homes.

They are a driving force in the sales of properties in Greece, preferring newly-built homes, especially on islands, interest in vacation homes in the country expanding with the near-end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the Dutch-based sales network Elxis said that Diaspora Greeks, mostly from Germany, the United States and Canada, account for some 10 percent of holiday homes purchases in Greece.

Giorgos Gavriilidis, Elxis’ Managing Director said the data showed that some 20.5 percent of expatriates buying a holiday home in Greece come from Germany – the same from Canada – and 17.8 percent from the United States.

The other interests come from The Netherlands, France and Switzerland with the most interest on Crete, the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece, and properties on islands.

The report said they want new homes instead of older houses or those that are traditional or would require renovation although it wasn’t explained what the purchase process would entail in terms of documents, tricky in Greece.

Some 75 percent of the buyers make a deal before construction has even started on a property, wanting to have a summer home but also rent them out on short-term sites such as Airbnb that Greece is trying to control.

Gavriilidis said that, “A typical example concerns a project we promoted in Halkidiki, with cave dwellings, which was 35 percent bought by expatriates,while 27 percent of another, with villas on Crete, bought by expats.

Even though prices are starting to shoot up after being depressed by Greece’s 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw even luxury properties going for a song and unable to find buyers, the new interest has become keen.

The return of tourism as the Coronavirus began fading also saw visitors developing a desire to buy properties instead of renting, especially since they could generate income during seasons other than summer.

It wasn’t said if they would be eligible for Golden Visas that give them 5-year residency permits and a valuable European Union passport which comes with buying properties of at least 250,000-500,000 euros ($262,760-$525,520.)