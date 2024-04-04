x

April 4, 2024

Greek Data Protection Agency Fines Migration Ministry for Privacy Violations

April 4, 2024
By The National Herald
In this Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Afghan men prepare their tent after a rainfall, in a makeshift refugee and migrant camp on the fringes of the overcrowded Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - In this Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Afghan men prepare their tent after a rainfall, in a makeshift refugee and migrant camp on the fringes of the overcrowded Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece’s Migration and Asylum Ministry has been fined 175,000 euros ($189,926) by the Personal Data Protection Agency over use of biometric control and surveillance systems in detention centers on Aegean islands.

Homo Digitalis, an organization that deals with the rights of internet users, in collaboration with the Hellenic League for Human Rights (HLHR), the HIAS organization of Greece and the academic Niovi Vavoula, reported the violation to the Data Protection Authority in February 2022.

The agency said it found violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a European Union regulation on information privacy in the European Union and the European Economic Area.

It added that,  “complete, accurate and clear information was not provided in order to sufficiently document the legality of the actions” carried out within the framework of these systems and concerning the processing of personal data.

Greece’s New Democracy government is trying to keep out refugees and migrants, including with added patrols at sea to keep them from coming from Turkey, where they went fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands.

