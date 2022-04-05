x

April 5, 2022

Greek, Cypriot & Israeli FMs Wrap Up Athens Meeting

April 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[351766] ΤΡΙΜΕΡΗΣ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΩΝ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ, ΙΣΡΑΗΛ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
The foreign affairs ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel hold a trilateral meeting in Athens on Tuesday 5 April 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – The foreign affairs ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel held a trilateral meeting in Athens on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Ministers Yair Lapid of Israel and of Cyprus Republic Ioannis Kasoulides met with their Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at the ministry’s ‘Ioannis Kapodistrias’ hall.

The ministers focused on further strengthening their close cooperation in various fields, such as energy, civil protection, the economy and the fight against terrorism, with the ultimate aim of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean. They also discussed security challenges in the broader region, as well as the scope for expanding co-operation with other countries.

Dendias first held separate meetings with each counterpart, followed by expanded talks by the three countries’ delegations. The meetins were to be followed by joint statements to the press.

This trilateral meeting is a follow-up to the one held in Jerusalem in August 2021, and the trilateral summit of state leaders held in December, also in Jerusalem.

