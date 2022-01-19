x

January 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Politics

Greek Culture Ministry Won’t Take Donation After Rape Allegation

January 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek Culture Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi
Greek Culture Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi

ATHENS – Greece’s Culture Ministry reversed a decision to take a donation from a private foundation that was tied to a gang rape allegation at a New Year’s Eve party in the country’s second-largest city and major port Thessaloniki.

The contribution – the amount wasn’t given – came from the International Foundation for Greece (IFG) was for a new museum and other work at the Archaeological Site of Delos, said Kathimerini.

It was a swift reaction to the news that a prosecutor had directed a probe into the claim made by a 24-year-old woman she was sexually assaulted at a party at a hotel, one of the chief suspects said to be a member of IFG’s board and from the family which founded it.

The ministry’s decision came after the major opposition SYRIZA – which moved to make rape a lesser crime while ruling – said that that any links between the suspect and efforts to revamp Delos “will prompt significant developments that the Culture Minister must respond to.”

Delos, a protected island in the Aegean Sea, was the spiritual center of the ancient Greek world and is one of the country’s most important archaeological sites.

The Culture Ministry’s repeal of the Dec. 31, 2021 decision to accept the IFG donation will be formally published in the Government Gazette, it said.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 20,107 New COVID Cases, 88 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 20,107 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 53 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Society
Deaths Up, Hospitals Fill, Greece Looks to Extend COVID Restrictions
Economy
Greek 10-Year Bond Issue Attracts More Than €11B in Οffers

Top Stories

Church

OCEAN, NJ – Rafaella Lambrinos, whose family is from Karpathos originally, spoke with The National Herald about the Adopt a Yiayia and Pappou program she founded at St George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean, NJ, which connects youth and seniors from her church community through weekly phone conversations.

Associations

NEW YORK – Greek-American Trevor Zegras, forward for the Anaheim Ducks is set to play in his first NHL game in New York City against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 15, 7 PM.

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – AHEPA deeply mourns the passing of Past Supreme President and co-founder of AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC) Nick Smyrnis.

General News

Politics

Video

1 Killed, 8 Hurt as Suspected Gas Explosion Hits Bronx Home

NEW YORK — A suspected gas explosion partially collapsed a home in the Bronx, setting the structure ablaze and killing a woman and injuring eight other people, including five police officers, officials said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings