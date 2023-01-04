x

January 4, 2023

Greek Culture Ministry Declines to Confirm Bloomberg Report on Parthenon Sculptures

January 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The Parthenon Marbles, at the British Museum.
The Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Marcos Houzouris)

ATHENS – The Greek Culture & Sports Ministry declined to confirm a report on Tuesday that the British Museum and the Acropolis Museum are nearing an agreement on the gradual return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece.

According to Bloomberg news agency, such an agreement would foresee that a part of the Parthenon Sculptures would be sent by the British Museum to Athens gradually and by rotation, as part of a cultural exchange. In that case, it said, the Acropolis Museum would be able to loan other objects to the British Museum, while the latter might also receive plaster casts of the Sculptures.

Suspended Medical Staff with no Covid-19 Vaccines Returned to Work on Jan 2

ATHENS - Τhe medical staff who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and had consequently been on suspension for the past 16 months returned to work on January 2, based on a decision of the Council of State.

During COVID Surge, China Reaches Out to Greece for Tourists, Deals
In Brazil, Tsipras Backs New President, Meets Latin American Allies

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Rep. Sarbanes Shares Recap of 2022 (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes, representing Maryland's Third Congressional District, on January 3 shared a recap of 2022 and the historic steps taken in Congress.

NEW YORK — Embattled Rep.

WASHINGTON — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was dealt a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become House speaker, vowing to try again but sending the new Congress into opening day tumult as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.

