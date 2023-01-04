Greek Culture Ministry Declines to Confirm Bloomberg Report on Parthenon Sculptures

Politics

ATHENS – The Greek Culture & Sports Ministry declined to confirm a report on Tuesday that the British Museum and the Acropolis Museum are nearing an agreement on the gradual return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece.

According to Bloomberg news agency, such an agreement would foresee that a part of the Parthenon Sculptures would be sent by the British Museum to Athens gradually and by rotation, as part of a cultural exchange. In that case, it said, the Acropolis Museum would be able to loan other objects to the British Museum, while the latter might also receive plaster casts of the Sculptures.