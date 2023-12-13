Greek Culture Minister Says British Museum Abused Parthenon Marbles

Society

ATHENS – While stipulating that a British Museum loan of an ancient jug wasn’t a precedent for any idea of the same deal for the stolen Parthenon Marbles, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the institution had damaged the treasures.

The museum is loaning The Meidias Hydria, believed to be from around 420 BC, along with seven other artifacts to be put on display in the Acropolis Museum that opened in 2009 with the intention of displaying the Parthenon Marbles.

“Meidias Hydria was acquired in 1772 by the British Museum, and ownership of this vessel is not disputed, the Greek Ministry of Culture said in answer to a question by a Greek lawmaker.

“This in no way applies to the Parthenon Marbles,” though said Mendoni of a loan of those treasures the British Museum had offered – on condition Greece give up ownership claims and send other artifacts for display and held hostage.

“There is no question of (Greece agreeing to) a lease or loan” for those, she said, reported Balkan Insight. ““The Parthenon marbles were stolen by (Lord) Elgin, abused, vandalized and sawed up to be in England,” the minister said.

“Even when they went to the British Museum, they were abused and acts followed not particularly protective of them… (which is why) we cannot accept either ownership, or possession, or jurisdiction from the British Museum,” she added.

The Parthenon Marbles are called the Elgin Marbles by the British after the Scottish diplomat who ripped them off the ancient temple early in the 19th Century with the permission of the ruling Ottomans, who didn’t own them.

After getting into a messy and expensive divorce, Elgin sold them in 1816 to the British government, which placed them in the British Museum and cited it was legal because he took them with permission of the Turks.

The latest loan from the British Museum followed the cancellation of a planned meeting in late-November in London between British Premier Rishi Sunak and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Sunak snubbed Mitsotakis, upset that the Greek leader had given the BBC an interview in London and compared the stolen Parthenon Marbles being kept in the British Museum to “the Mona Lisa being cut in half.”

Surveys in the United Kingdom have found an overwhelming number of the British and subjects believe the marbles should be returned to Greece but the museum and successive governments have kept an iron worker’s grip on them.

The British Museum Act forbids the museum from permanently disposing of, donating or alienating any items in its possession. Permanent return of the marbles to Greece would require the UK Parliament to change the law.