Greek Culture Min. Mendoni Wraps Up Australia Visit

MELBOURNE – Greek Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni met with Victoria State Governor Linda Dessau in Melbourne, it was reported on Saturday.

With Dessau, who is also Queen Elizabeth’s appointed representative to Victoria State, Mendoni discussed the current and potential dynamic of the Greek community in Melbourne and Victoria. They also discussed the significance of Mendoni’s series of meetings since the start of her official visit to Australia on Tuesday.

Mendoni also met with Vice-Chancellor & President of La Trobe University, Professor John Dewar, as well as with representatives of the city’s Greek community who are reportedly supporting the university’s cutting-edge La Trobe Sports Park, the Greek ministry noted in an announcement.

Mendoni also viewed some of the 180,000 items in La Trobe’s Dardalis Archives, which document the migration of the Greek community to Australia.