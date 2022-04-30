x

April 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Greek Culture Min. Mendoni Wraps Up Australia Visit

April 30, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FRlrHiwXMAEtFMk
Greek Culture Min. Mendoni meets with Governor Dessau. (Photo via Twitter)

MELBOURNE – Greek Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni met with Victoria State Governor Linda Dessau in Melbourne, it was reported on Saturday.

With Dessau, who is also Queen Elizabeth’s appointed representative to Victoria State, Mendoni discussed the current and potential dynamic of the Greek community in Melbourne and Victoria. They also discussed the significance of Mendoni’s series of meetings since the start of her official visit to Australia on Tuesday.

Mendoni also met with Vice-Chancellor & President of La Trobe University, Professor John Dewar, as well as with representatives of the city’s Greek community who are reportedly supporting the university’s cutting-edge La Trobe Sports Park, the Greek ministry noted in an announcement.

Mendoni also viewed some of the 180,000 items in La Trobe’s Dardalis Archives, which document the migration of the Greek community to Australia.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 6,497 New COVID Cases on Saturday, 35 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 6,497 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,323,922 (daily change: +0.

Society
Greece: No More Vaccination Certs for Indoor Places from May 1
Economy
Electronic Platform for Fuel Subsidy Now Fully Open

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings