Greek Cultural Festival Yassou! Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is returning on August 19-21 in Grand Rapids at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The eleventh annual event celebrating all things Greek will include activities, live music, dancing, and delicious food.

Cooking demonstrations are making a comeback to the festival this year for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine.

Event organizer, Christy Buck said, “the food is so familiar to so many people, and obviously gyro, but we’re going to dive deeper and you’re going to be able to taste many different foods. What’s unique is to Greeks and to Greece itself, is like the United States, there are different customs and each area of Greece.”

This year, Yassou! will be supporting two charities, the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and Olivia’s Gift. The MHF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to creating open conversations and education about mental health awareness.

Olivia’s Gift is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 to enhance the lives of people with severe disabilities by providing long-term care housing and resources aimed at bettering lives, building understanding, and establishing connections among families and the agencies that serve them.

For more information on the charities, visit:

http://oliviasgift.org

www.benice.org.

