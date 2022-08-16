x

August 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Events

Greek Cultural Festival Yassou! Returns to Grand Rapids

August 16, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
yassou greek cultural festival
Yassou! will be back on August 19-21. Photo by Yassou!/Facebook

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is returning on August 19-21 in Grand Rapids at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The eleventh annual event celebrating all things Greek will include activities, live music, dancing, and delicious food.

Cooking demonstrations are making a comeback to the festival this year for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine.

Event organizer, Christy Buck said, “the food is so familiar to so many people, and obviously gyro, but we’re going to dive deeper and you’re going to be able to taste many different foods. What’s unique is to Greeks and to Greece itself, is like the United States, there are different customs and each area of Greece.”

This year, Yassou! will be supporting two charities, the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and Olivia’s Gift. The MHF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to creating open conversations and education about mental health awareness.

Olivia’s Gift is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 to enhance the lives of people with severe disabilities by providing long-term care housing and resources aimed at bettering lives, building understanding, and establishing connections among families and the agencies that serve them.

For more information on the charities, visit:

http://oliviasgift.org

www.benice.org.

 

RELATED

Events
Going On in Greek-American Community

THRU SEPTEMBER 27 ASTORIA – The Athens Square Committee presents Greek Night at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, with live music every Tuesday, 7-9 PM.

Events
Retirement Party for Spiros Pirgiotis at Panatha-USA in Astoria
Events
Going On in Greek-American Community

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings