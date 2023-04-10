Greek Cultural Center Presents Concert Tribute to Great Greek Poets and Composers

VIDEO

The Greek Cultural Center presents a concert tribute to the great Greek poets and composers featuring vocalists Vasilis Lekkas and Makaria Psiliteli and Manolis Androulidakis as the Music Director on May 6 at Symphony Space in Manhattan. Photo: Greek Cultural Center

NEW YORK – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) presents a concert tribute to the great Greek poets and composers featuring vocalists Vasilis Lekkas and Makaria Psiliteli and Manolis Androulidakis as the Music Director on Saturday, May 6, 8 PM, at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway in Manhattan. The concert will also feature the participation of many artists from the Greek-American community.

Tickets: $45-$85.

More information and tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3mfiVLD and at the GCC by phone: 718-726-7329 and via email: [email protected].

Watcht he trailer for the concert on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3mgSpS3.