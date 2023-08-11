Greek Cultural Center & Garret Theatre Present Isaac’s Eye, September 1-17

Culture

The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) and The Garret Theatre present Isaac's Eye by Lucas Hnath September 1-17 in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of GCC

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) and The Garret Theatre present Isaac’s Eye by Lucas Hnath September 1-17 at the GCC’s Astoria Playhouse, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.

This play is The Garret Theatre and the Greek Cultural Center’s second co-production. It is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatist Play service Collection (Dramatists.com) and the Actors Equity Association.

The play highlights the complications of dreaming big in a world that wants to keep you down. Lucas Hnath reimagines the contentious, plague-ravaged world Newton inhabited in Isaac’s Eye, exploring the dreams and longings that drove the rural farm boy to become one of the greatest thinkers in modern science. Isaac’s Eye is a half-fictional account of the early professional career of famous scientist Isaac Newton. The play imagines that certain choices Newton made, especially in his relationships with others and with himself, dramatically affected his (and therefore our) way of seeing the world.

The play features New York-based performers Reagan Tankersley as Isaac Newton, Kasey O’Brien as Catherine Storer, Isto Barton as Robert Hooke, and Jack Dryden as The Dying Man. Dryden will also direct the project with the help of assistant directors Hannah Adrian and Maysie Ocera.

Performances are scheduled for September 1-3, September 7-10, and September 13-17, 7:30 PM.

Tickets available on Eventbrite: https://shorturl.at/mrL05.

More information is available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.