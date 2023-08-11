x

August 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Culture

Greek Cultural Center & Garret Theatre Present Isaac’s Eye, September 1-17

August 11, 2023
By The National Herald
GCC play Isaacs Eye
The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) and The Garret Theatre present Isaac's Eye by Lucas Hnath September 1-17 in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of GCC

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) and The Garret Theatre present Isaac’s Eye by Lucas Hnath September 1-17 at the GCC’s Astoria Playhouse, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.

This play is The Garret Theatre and the Greek Cultural Center’s second co-production. It is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatist Play service Collection (Dramatists.com) and the Actors Equity Association.

The play highlights the complications of dreaming big in a world that wants to keep you down. Lucas Hnath reimagines the contentious, plague-ravaged world Newton inhabited in Isaac’s Eye, exploring the dreams and longings that drove the rural farm boy to become one of the greatest thinkers in modern science. Isaac’s Eye is a half-fictional account of the early professional career of famous scientist Isaac Newton. The play imagines that certain choices Newton made, especially in his relationships with others and with himself, dramatically affected his (and therefore our) way of seeing the world.

The play features New York-based performers Reagan Tankersley as Isaac Newton, Kasey O’Brien as Catherine Storer, Isto Barton as Robert Hooke, and Jack Dryden as The Dying Man. Dryden will also direct the project with the help of assistant directors Hannah Adrian and Maysie Ocera.

Performances are scheduled for September 1-3, September 7-10, and September 13-17, 7:30 PM.

Tickets available on Eventbrite: https://shorturl.at/mrL05.

More information is available by phone: 718-726-7329 and online: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.

RELATED

Culture
Singer Kalomira to Perform at the Blue Dream Gala August 26

NEW YORK – On Saturday, August 26, the Blue Dream Summer Gala at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons will feature a special live performance by the Greek-American singer Kalomira, who will graciously perform with no fee, in support of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and Project Purple, the event’s honorees.

Politics
Boston’s Greek American Vafiades in the News
General News
PSEKA Mourns Leo Louchios, Giant in Local Chicago Politics

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.