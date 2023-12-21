x

December 21, 2023

Greek Cultural Center Announces 50th Anniversary Start of Year Events

December 21, 2023
By The National Herald
GCC 2024 Dinner Dance
The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) announced its 50th Anniversary start of year events, including their Annual Dinner Dance which takes place on January 13. (Photo: Courtesy of GCC)

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) announced its 50th Anniversary start of year events, including their Annual Dinner Dance which takes place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Kefalos Society of America, 20-41 Steinway Street in Astoria, 7:30 PM.

The event promises to be an unforgettable night filled with live music, delicious food, and exciting raffles.

The talented live band sets the perfect tone for a night of celebration with Elena Christou on vocals, Demetris Christopoulos on keys, Yannis Kyriazis on bouzouki, and  Helias Makrynos on guitar.

Raffle prizes include a chance to win a $1000, a 65-inch TV, laptop, dinner for two from various restaurants, gift baskets, and much more.

Make an end of year donation to the GCC of $200 and get two tickets to the Dinner Dance and a chance to win prizes. Tickets: $70, children: $30, free admission for children under 8. For reservations: 718-726-7329.

More information is available online: www.greekculturalcenter.com.

Also at the GCC, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, Jack Dryden teaches the six-week Monologue Class Wednesdays 7:30-10:30 PM. Dryden is a director, actor, writer and teacher. The GCC has presented two successful performances (‘The Maids’ and ‘Isaac’s Eyes’) directed by Dryden. Enrollment deadline for the class may be extended due to the holidays, so check the registration link again after the New Year: https://www.jackdryden.net/classes.

Music Therapy with Makaria Psiliteli takes place Saturday, January 28, 3 PM, at the GCC. Music can be a safe medium to experience and explore parts of the self that are difficult to communicate in words. Makaria Psiliteli is a licensed creative arts therapist, board-certified music therapist, and music and imagery therapist. She also continues to serve Greek music, singing and playing percussion in the Greek-American community.

Greek Dances in Greek Culture takes place every Saturday 11 AM-1 PM. Lessons are free, all levels welcome, no registration required.

