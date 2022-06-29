x

June 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Society

Greek Court Upholds Life Sentence for Surgeon Who Killed Patient

June 29, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- A paramedic wearing a suit to protect against coronavirus, closes the door of an ambulance. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- A paramedic wearing a suit to protect against coronavirus, closes the door of an ambulance as an elderly woman from a nursing home, where dozens of residents people have been found positive in COVID-19, is being transferred to a hospital in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A life jail sentence given a vascular surgeon who was convicted of killing a female patient in Thessaloniki and then throwing her body off a clif was upheld by a mixed jury court.

Neither he nor the victim were named, but Kathimerini said the court found the 43-year-old man was guilty of “homicide with possible intent, committed by omission,” without recognizing any mitigating factors.

The woman, 36, a mother of three, had gone to Ippokrateio Hospital for a scheduled surgery to remove varicose veins and the paper said the case file indicated the surgeon took her to an abandoned section and drugged her.

The anesthetics appear to have caused respiratory problems, resulting in her death and instead of calling for help, the surgeon put her body in the trunk of his car and drove her to the region of Halkidiki and threw her body off a cliff, where she was found after a few days.

It wasn’t said how he was able to get her body into his car without being noticed but the report said police suspected him immediately as he was the last one to see her.

Police said that they tracked many phones calls and messages between the two and that her DNA was found in the trunk and that his cell phone’s GPS recorded the route he took to get rid of the body.

In the first trial, her husband testified that his wife was an unusually attractive woman and that the doctor had shown a lot of interest in her, but she kept seeing him as a patient. The doctor said her death was a “medical error” and not intentional despite all the circumstances involved.

The Administrative Court of Appeal in Thessaloniki awarded compensation to the relatives for mental distress amounting to 700,000 euros ($736,491) but it wasn’t said if the doctor would be able to pay it.

RELATED

Society
Wildfire Season Coming, Greece Brings in 250 Euro Firefighters

ATHENS – Not wanting a repeat of a sometimes slow response to 2021 summer wildfires that swept Greece, Greece's New Democracy government has added help from other countries, with the arrival of 250 firefighters from around Europe.

Society
Greece Confirms 16,115 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 9 Deaths
Politics
Zakharova: Greece, Russia Expected to Normalize Diplomatic Relations over Time

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos, a TNH Documentary

O oceanic you sing and sail White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors You who loved the distant Sporades You who lifted the tallest flags You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades (Andreas Empeirikos)   What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams? TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings