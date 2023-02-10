Greek Couple Found Dead Under Building Debris in Antakya

Society

FILE - Turkish woman Hatice Korkut, center, 82, is rescued alive by rescue team members from a destroyed building in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ΑΝΤΑΚΥΑ – A Greek couple with dual Greek and Turkish citizenship was found dead under rubble by rescue workers in Antakya (Antioch), in quake-stricken southeast Türkiye on Friday, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.

A rescue team first found the body of the man under tons of rubble where once stood an apartment building, followed by the discovery of the woman’s body a short while later.

The couple was declared missing following the earthquake that also hit Syria, Greek diplomatic sources had said on Thursday.

The Greek embassy in Ankara had been informed by the couple’s relatives that they were missing, and had in turn informed local authorities and rescue teams.

Antakya has suffered extensive damage, while international rescue teams are trying to locate and rescue people from the debris of collapsed buildings.