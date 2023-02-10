x

February 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Society

Greek Couple Found Dead Under Building Debris in Antakya

February 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
APTOPIX Turkey Syria Earthquake
FILE - Turkish woman Hatice Korkut, center, 82, is rescued alive by rescue team members from a destroyed building in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ΑΝΤΑΚΥΑ – A Greek couple with dual Greek and Turkish citizenship was found dead under rubble by rescue workers in Antakya (Antioch), in quake-stricken southeast Türkiye on Friday, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.

A rescue team first found the body of the man under tons of rubble where once stood an apartment building, followed by the discovery of the woman’s body a short while later.

The couple was declared missing following the earthquake that also hit Syria, Greek diplomatic sources had said on Thursday.

The Greek embassy in Ankara had been informed by the couple’s relatives that they were missing, and had in turn informed local authorities and rescue teams.

Antakya has suffered extensive damage, while international rescue teams are trying to locate and rescue people from the debris of collapsed buildings.

RELATED

Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Expresses Greece Support to the Patriarch of Antrioch

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke on the phone with the Patriarch of Antioch John I and expressed Greece's support in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit the regions of Southeastern Turkiye and North Syria, which are within the Patriarchate of Antioch jurisdiction.

Society
FT Report Says Mitsotakis Secretly Discussed Return of Parthenon Marbles
Economy
Greece Sees Big Jump in Rich Foreigners Seeking Golden Visas, Passports

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.