Greek Cotton Farmers Reject Giving Up Cultivation in Thessaly Over Water

The battle with water and mud continues in Thessaly after the devastating wave of bad weather Daniel that literally drowned the Thessalian plain. Travel to the area of Metamorfosi Karditsa. Tuesday 12 September 2023 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Cotton farmers in Greece’s agricultural heartland of Thessaly are upset over recommendations that their crop might have to be sacrificed because it takes so much water to cultivate – worries about the region drying out after 2023 floods.

After meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitotakis they told him that they don’t want to abandon their livelihood as a team of Dutch experts has put together a plan that calls for changes in what should be grown there amid fears it could in years become a desert.

Parts of Thessaly are still under water, six months after floods destroyed fields, killed livestock, broke dams and brought such devastation there were concerns that the land could be infertile for years.

The disaster assessment agency HVA International said that cotton consumes a lot of water and the report indicated it probably shouldn’t be grown again. HVA’s Managing Director said, “If the situation continues as it is, within 15 years the destruction will have taken place and it will be irreversible.

Cotton farmers are anxious that they won’t be able to grow any more with a proposal to do away with it but Regional Governor Dimitris Kouretas said that’s not going to happen. Gouzouris said it has to be considered because cotton requires so much irrigation.