Greek Cops Say Wrong Man Arrested in Russian Hitman Murder

THESSALONIKI – A man wrongly arrested at Thessaloniki International Airport as a suspect in directing the killing of Russian hitman Alexander Solonik and his girlfriend in Athens in 1997 had the same identification of the real mastermind, police said.

He was not identified but the paper said he was detained after flying in from Cyprus and had the same name, father’s name and date of birth of a 48-year-old Greek national from Georgia and that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Solonik had fled his country to Greece using a fake passport, which he reportedly secured from the Greek Consulate in Moscow and was found strangled in the Athens suburb of Varybobi.

Three months later, police found the dismembered body of his 21-year-old model girlfriend, a former Miss Russia, Svetlana Kotova, stuffed in a suitcase, the report added.

In 2016, Russian hitman Alexander Pustovalov was sentenced to 24 years in prison for killing six people, including Solonik and Kotova.