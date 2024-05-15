x

May 15, 2024

Greek Cops Bust Pro-Palestinian Protesters Athens Law School Takeover 

May 15, 2024
By The National Herald
policemen-sina-law-school
(TATIANA BOLARI / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greek police, who rarely are called into universities to remove student occupiers or protesters, moved swiftly to eject pro-Palestinian protesters at an Athens Law School building who had raised the Palestinian flag there.

The occupation came after a protest held in front of the University of Athens Rectorate by student associations, with the participation of labor unions and other organizations, demanding an end to Israel’s war in Gaza.

They had set up tents in the Law School’s forecourt and hung banners reading “Hands off Rafah” and a Palestinian flag, referring to a part of the Gaza Strip that Israel said it would move against next.

They prevented workers and students from entering the building. Police, called in by university officials, arrested 27, reportedly including eight women from England, France, Italy and Germany who are not related to the Law School.

The protesters want Israel to end its hunt for Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip who are hiding among civilians there, Israeli bombardments, strikes and military actions killing more than 35,000 people, many of them women and children.

Greeks are divided over the war although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy administration supports Israel but also has called for actions to limit the collateral damage to civilians.

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

