Greek Cops Arrest 2, Detain 30 in Exarchia Square Metro Protest

ATHENS – Protests against construction of an underground Metro site in the anarchist stronghold of Exarchia Square became more aggressive when demonstrators tossed eggs, tomatoes and coffee cups at workers.

Riot police blocked protesters from reaching the site, said Kathimerini, and arrested two while detaining 30 more for the assault that happened despite a heavy police presence that could last throughout the work in progress now.

The station is to be built directly below the square, with the line running almost parallel to Themistokleous Street. It is one of the four stations on Line 4 in the center of Athens, with with Kolonaki, Evangelismos and Akadimia.

Many residents of the area fear that making it more accessible will change the Bohemian character of the graffiti-filled area and drive up rents lure investors and create more short-term rentals, reducing the number of apartments.