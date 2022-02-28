x

February 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Greek Consulate in Mariupol Transferred to Other Building for Greater Safety

February 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
APTOPIX Ukraine Tensions
Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

ATHENS – The Greek General Consulate in Mariupol has been temporarily transferred to another building within the city, with the safety of the staff and the journalists currently staying in the consulate as the top priority, a foreign ministry announcement said on Monday.

Specifically, the consulate was moved to facilities that previously housed the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has already departed.

The transfer was completed successfully on Monday, the same announcement said, adding that the Greek foreign ministry expresses its gratitude to the OSCE Secretariat and especially to the general secretary of the organisation Helga Schmid.

The Greek Consulate will continue its operation as normal, while the contact and emergency phone numbers remain the same.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 16,274 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday, 70 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 16,274 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 36 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Politics
Dendias: “Attacks in Ukraine Must Stop Immediately”
Politics
Mitsotakis: Full Solidarity with the President and with the Ukrainian People

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK - The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings