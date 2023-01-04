x

January 4, 2023







Greek Composer Mavroudis Dies at 77

January 4, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Mavroudis
Greek composer Notis Mavroudis. (Photo via Facebook)

ATHENS – Greek composer Notis Mavroudis died late on Tuesday at the age of 77 in his home in Koukourava, when he fell head first from a height of three meters and hit a stone.

Mavroudis was also a songwriter, a guitarist, a columnist and a radio producer. He worked with many distinguished musicians and was honoured with international awards.

“If something characterised our father Notis Mavroudis as a person, it was his kindness, his morals and his modesty,” his son, Haris Mavroudis, posted on Facebook.

