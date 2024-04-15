Greek Community of Staten Island at the New York Greek Parade

General News

STATEN ISLAND – It seemed as though the entire Greek community of Staten Island, the parish of Holy Trinity – Saint Nicholas, including the participants in its youth programs, Greek and Sunday schools, ‘Syllogos Kritiki Filoxenia’ – Cretan Hospitality association, the Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’

and the Hellenic Classical Charter school turned out for this year’s Greek Independence parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. Father Nicholas Petropoulakos, through The National Herald, congratulated everyone for their participation and enthusiasm at the parade, which, as he said, symbolizes freedom, democracy, peace, and respect. Father Vasilios Apostolidis stated: “It is a special day for all Greeks in America. We celebrate and honor the anniversary of our national regeneration. We feel particularly proud to march on 5th Avenue in New York, thus conveying the lofty ideals of freedom and independence, which Greece first believed in and brought to light. Long live the Greek diaspora, many years to all Greeks. Long live Greece, long live Cyprus.”

Principal Katerina Kaklea of the Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island emphasized that students and staff participate in the celebrations of the national anniversary and the grand parade with due respect.

Nikolaos Gasparakis, president of Kritiki Filoxenia, noted that its members and children participated dressed in traditional costumes once again this year with pride and enthusiasm in the festive events honoring the anniversary of Greek Independence.

Philip Phytidis, president of the Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’

referred to the 50th dark anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus and emphasized that the entire Diaspora sends the message of ‘Never Forget’ through the parade.