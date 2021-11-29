x

November 29, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Worldwide

Greek Community in Alexandria Warmly Welcomes Deputy Defence Minister Hardalias

November 29, 2021
By Athens News Agency
thermi+ypodoxi+tou+yfypourgou+ethnikis+amynas+nikou+xardalia+stin+elliniki+koinotita+alexandreias
Greek community in Alexandria warmly welcomes Deputy Defence Minister Hardalias. (Photo vuia ANA)

CAIRO – “On behalf of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, I would like to congratulate you for everything you do for the Greeks of Alexandria and the Hellenism of Egypt, which always remains in our hearts,” Deputy National Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias said during the warm welcome given him by the Greek community of Alexandria.

“It is a special honour to be here,” Hardalias said, adding: “We are working very hard with our Egyptian brothers for peace but through a diplomacy that requires cooperation, synergies, alliances, joint training, joint exercises. We remain two countries with exceptional civilisations, allies against those who believe that they can behave like troublemakers in the region with obsessive and imperious demands based on irrational claims. Together with Egypt, together with Cyprus, together with all the forces that truly believe in cooperation between peoples, I want to assure you that we are working hard so that the Eastern Mediterranean remains a pillar of stability, a pillar of peace, for the benefit of our peoples.”

(ANA/N. Katsikas)

RELATED

Church
Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos III Visits Archbishop Ieronymos

ATHENS - Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem on Monday paid a visit to Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos, accompanied by a delegation of senior clerics from the Jerusalem Patriarchate.

United States
Going On in Greek-American Community
Associations
Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Chapter 326 Donates to Camp St. Paul

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

Fans of the Greek Street Food Truck in Dayton, Ohio won’t have to eat on the walk too much longer as founder Chris Spirtos said he’ll open a restaurant at the Crosse Point Shopping Center in Centerville, in the metro area.

United States

The generosity of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore saw installation of eight professors through an endowment in a building still taking shape and celebration of the coming space.

General News

The lives of the early waves of Greek immigrants are rarely reported upon in their full reality.

Society

Church

Video

Donations Pour in for Missouri Man Freed After 43 Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than $1,4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings