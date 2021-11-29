Worldwide

CAIRO – “On behalf of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, I would like to congratulate you for everything you do for the Greeks of Alexandria and the Hellenism of Egypt, which always remains in our hearts,” Deputy National Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias said during the warm welcome given him by the Greek community of Alexandria.

“It is a special honour to be here,” Hardalias said, adding: “We are working very hard with our Egyptian brothers for peace but through a diplomacy that requires cooperation, synergies, alliances, joint training, joint exercises. We remain two countries with exceptional civilisations, allies against those who believe that they can behave like troublemakers in the region with obsessive and imperious demands based on irrational claims. Together with Egypt, together with Cyprus, together with all the forces that truly believe in cooperation between peoples, I want to assure you that we are working hard so that the Eastern Mediterranean remains a pillar of stability, a pillar of peace, for the benefit of our peoples.”

(ANA/N. Katsikas)