February 16, 2024

Greek Community Bids Farewell to Stelios Stroumbakis

February 16, 2024
By The National Herald
kidia stroumpakou
Relatives, friends, colleagues, and companions bid their final farewell to Stelios Stroumbakis at his funeral service at the Church of St. Catherine and St. George. (Photo: TNH/C. Athanasatos)

ASTORIA – The Greek-American community bid farewell to Stelios Stroubakis, community leader and dear friend of many. Family and friends attended the funeral service at the Church of St. Catherine and St. George on February 16.

Stroumbakis passed away unexpectedly earlier in the week from fatal injuries suffered in an accident. Mourners expressed their condolences to his family.

Stroumbakis was a former scientific advisor at Con Edison where he worked for 37 years. He was born on October 10, 1952 in Constantinople and spent virtually his entire life in the United States. He loved Greece and was an active member of the Greek-American community.

Relatives, friends, colleagues, and companions bid their final farewell to Stelios Stroumbakis at his funeral service at the Church of St. Catherine and St. George. (Photo: TNH/C. Athanasatos)

Stelios was married to Sophia Stroumbakis and his son is Yiannis Stroumbakis. He served a vice president of New York Community Bank, as a board member of the Athenians’ Society of New York and the Kavala Association, and was the Supreme Treasurer of the Pan-Macedonian Association USA. In 2021, he secured permission from Con Edison Management to illuminate the iconic building at the intersection of 14th Street and Irving Place in blue and white on March 25th to celebrate the Greek Bicentennial.

Relatives, friends, colleagues, and companions bid their final farewell to Stelios Stroumbakis at his funeral service at the Church of St. Catherine and St. George. (Photo: TNH/C. Athanasatos)
Relatives, friends, colleagues, and companions bid their final farewell to Stelios Stroumbakis at his funeral service at the Church of St. Catherine and St. George. (Photo: TNH/C. Athanasatos)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

