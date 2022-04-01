x

April 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Greek Communist Party Will Boycott Zelenskyy’s Parliament Address

April 1, 2022
By The National Herald
Russia Ukraine War
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to members of the U.S. Congress from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in appealing to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia. President Joe Biden said the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

ATHENS – With polls showing many Greeks haven’t opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite denunciation around the world, Greece’s KKE Communist party lawmakers won’t attend an address by Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That’s set to take place April 7, with Zelenskyy continuing to plead for more aid and support from the European Union, with Greece backing off after initially sending military gear and weapons.

The Communists have long been politically irrelevant in Greece, with 15 seats in the 300-member Parliament and in a press release said they won’t be there because Zelenskyy is “part of the problem,” they said Ukraine is facing.

“The condemnation of the unacceptable invasion and imperialist war waged by Russia on the territory of Ukraine, and at the same time the solidarity with the people of Ukraine, has nothing to do with any support for President Zelenskyy,” KKE said, reported Kathimerini.

“And this particular meeting has just such characteristics, as Zelenskyy is part of the problem, head of a reactionary government, which has been aligned with the US-NATO-EU camp, which is also responsible for the war and the suffering of the people of Ukraine,” said KKE, polling at 6 percent in surveys.

The Communists have long been against NATO and said that Zelenskyy has violated workers rights, backs neo-Nazi groups and had banned the party in his country.

Senior KKE leaders, including Parliament Vice-President Giorgos Lambroulis and former Member of the European Parliament Sotris Zarianopoulos, have been blacklisted Ukraine over being observers in a Russian separatist election in eastern Ukraine in 2014, effectively backing Russia.

Skipping Zelenskyy’s speech is “the greatest sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who, in order to be truly victorious, must rid itself of both the Russian invasion and the Zelenskyy-type governments that drag them to the slaughterhouse of imperialist rivalries and wars,” they said.

They didn’t offer any alternative government for Ukraine nor speak of the thousands of civilians killed by Russian attacks and bombings that included a maternity hospital, schools, malls and sports fields, students also slain.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

