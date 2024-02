Politics

FILE - This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

ATHENS – The European Union’s Red Sea Naval Mission to keep Yemeni Houthis from attacking ships will be led by Commodore Vasileios Gryparis who was named Operation Commander for the critical task.

The mission has also taken a Greek name – Aspides – for shield and will beg in mid-February to protect merchant ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Operation Headquarters of the mission will also be located in Larissa, which is in central Greece, and not Athens or a coastal site. The United States and United Kingdom also are protecting the waterways, and a Greek ship recently came under fire there.