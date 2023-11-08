Greek Comedian Lambros Fisfis Performing Live at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria

Culture

NEW YORK – Top Greek comedian Lambros Fisfis is performing on Thursday, November 9 at the Melrose Ballroom, 36-08 33rd Street in Astoria, the first comedian to perform in Greek as part of the New York Comedy Festival. Show time is 8:30 PM, doors open 7:30 PM.

Fisfis is calling on all the members of the Greek community including those who speak some Greek and anyone who has tried Greek yogurt or has seen the movie ‘300’ to attend the show which is titled ‘Comedy in Greek.’

After a series of sold out shows in Greece, Europe, Australia, and Canada, Lambros Fisfis is bringing his signature style of comedy to New York and Chicago, creating comedy gold from the everyday things that frustrate us, make us smile and, in the end, unite us. In his 90-minute show, Fisfis delivers a master class in observational comedy, highlighting hilarious details in our daily lives that often go unnoticed. The show doesn’t only deal with the mundane, but also addresses some very serious issues, such as:

Coping with having a Greek mother and father, the surreal traditions of Greek weddings and baptisms, the adventures of having a ‘xeni’ wife, how to have a successful Greek ‘siesta’ in 113-degree F heat, enjoying a Greek summer- from ferries to beach parking to ‘ROOMS TO LET’, plus frappe, feta, and the rules at a Greek taverna.

Lambros Fisfis has been a standup comedian since 2010. He is the creator and presenter of MEGA TV’s comedy show, ‘Κάψε το Σενάριο’, the presenter of the panel show ‘The 100’ on STAR TV, co-presenter of Greece’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the creator of the talk show ‘Βραδινές Ιστορίες’ on COSMOTE TV.

Fisfis is the founder and artistic director of Greece’s biggest comedy festival, the long running Athens Comedy Festival. He has toured three solo comedy shows and, in 2022, became the only Greek comedian to perform an arena show for five thousand people.

Press Quotes:

“Lambros Fisfis is considered one of the most prolific comedians of his generation,” said Sotiris Valaris of the Huffington Post Greece.

The show’s running time is 90 minutes. All ages welcome, over 21 only to drink. Two drink minimum per person (can be non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage).

Tickets for the New York show are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/680166906527.

New York Tickets can also be booked online through the Melrose Ballroom website: www.melroseballroom.com or by phone: 718-255-6921.

Ticket prices: Unreserved seating: $50, Premium seating $75.

More information is available on online: https://comedycarnivalellas.com/new-york/.

And on the New York Comedy Festival website: https://nycomedyfestival.com/lineup/lambros-fisfis-live-in-new-york-comedy-in-%CE%B3%CE%BA%CF%81%CE%B9%CE%BA/.

Lambos Fisfis will also be making an appearance at the Laugh Factory in Chicago on Sunday, November 12, 7 PM. More information and tickets to the Chicago show are available online: https://comedycarnivalellas.com/chicago/.

Chicago ticketing link – Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/668910006837.