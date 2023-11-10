Greek Comedian Lambros Fisfis Delights the Audience in New York City

Culture

ASTORIA – The talented Greek comedian Lambros Fisfis delighted the audience at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria on November 9 at his stand-up comedy show, the first performed in Greek as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Greek community members were rolling in the aisles as Fisfis entertained them with his signature style of observational humor highlighted by touches of physical comedy that have made him a beloved stand-up comic in Greece and wherever Greeks happen to live.

After a series of sold out shows in Greece, Europe, Australia, and Canada, Fisfis brought comedy gold to the New York audience from the everyday things that frustrate us, make us smile and, in the end, unite us. He opened the show by talking to the audience, asking where in Greece everyone was from and gauging how well everyone understood Greek, demonstrating his keen improvisational skills as various places in Greece were called out. He also cheekily designated one audience member as a gauge for how well the Greek-Americans present could understand his act, which was, in fact, quite well.

Among the topics in Fisfis’ hilarious routine that drew huge laughs were coping with having a Greek mother and father, the surreal traditions of Greek weddings and baptisms, the adventures of having a ‘xeni’ wife, and the rules at a Greek taverna. He also highlighted classic stand-up topics like air travel with a fresh perspective that charmed the audience.

Everyone present was impressed with the show, applauding enthusiastically as the show came to a close. Many noted that their faces hurt from laughing so much and all looked forward to seeing Fisfis perform again soon.

With over a decade of experience in stand-up comedy, Fisfis has built a dedicated fan base in Greece and abroad and will hopefully make New York a regular stop on his comedy tours. He is the creator and presenter of MEGA TV’s comedy show, ‘Κάψε το Σενάριο’, the presenter of the panel show ‘The 100’ on STAR TV, co-presenter of Greece’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’, and the creator of the talk show ‘Βραδινές Ιστορίες’ on COSMOTE TV.

Fisfis is the founder and artistic director of Greece’s biggest comedy festival, the long-running Athens Comedy Festival. He has toured three solo comedy shows and, in 2022, became the only Greek comedian to perform an arena show for five thousand people.

Fisfis will perform next at the Laugh Factory in Chicago on Sunday, November 12, 7 PM. More information and tickets to the Chicago show are available online: https://comedycarnivalellas.com/chicago/.

Tickets for the Chicago show are also available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/668910006837.

The New York Comedy Festival runs through November 12. More information is available online: https://nycomedyfestival.com.