x

November 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC ºF

ATHENS ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Culture

Greek Comedian Lambros Fisfis Delights the Audience in New York City

November 10, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Lambros Fisfis NYC IMG_7683
The talented Greek comedian Lambros Fisfis delighted the audience at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, NY, on November 9. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The talented Greek comedian Lambros Fisfis delighted the audience at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria on November 9 at his stand-up comedy show, the first performed in Greek as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Greek community members were rolling in the aisles as Fisfis entertained them with his signature style of observational humor highlighted by touches of physical comedy that have made him a beloved stand-up comic in Greece and wherever Greeks happen to live.

After a series of sold out shows in Greece, Europe, Australia, and Canada, Fisfis brought comedy gold to the New York audience from the everyday things that frustrate us, make us smile and, in the end, unite us. He opened the show by talking to the audience, asking where in Greece everyone was from and gauging how well everyone understood Greek, demonstrating his keen improvisational skills as various places in Greece were called out. He also cheekily designated one audience member as a gauge for how well the Greek-Americans present could understand his act, which was, in fact, quite well.

Fans crowded Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, NY, to see stand-up comedian Lambros Fisfis perform on November 9. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Among the topics in Fisfis’ hilarious routine that drew huge laughs were coping with having a Greek mother and father, the surreal traditions of Greek weddings and baptisms, the adventures of having a ‘xeni’ wife, and the rules at a Greek taverna. He also highlighted classic stand-up topics like air travel with a fresh perspective that charmed the audience.

Everyone present was impressed with the show, applauding enthusiastically as the show came to a close. Many noted that their faces hurt from laughing so much and all looked forward to seeing Fisfis perform again soon.

With over a decade of experience in stand-up comedy, Fisfis has built a dedicated fan base in Greece and abroad and will hopefully make New York a regular stop on his comedy tours. He is the creator and presenter of MEGA TV’s comedy show, ‘Κάψε το Σενάριο’, the presenter of the panel show ‘The 100’ on STAR TV, co-presenter of Greece’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’, and the creator of the talk show ‘Βραδινές Ιστορίες’ on COSMOTE TV.

The talented Greek comedian Lambros Fisfis delighted the audience at Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, NY, on November 9. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Fisfis is the founder and artistic director of Greece’s biggest comedy festival, the long-running Athens Comedy Festival. He has toured three solo comedy shows and, in 2022, became the only Greek comedian to perform an arena show for five thousand people.

Fisfis will perform next at the Laugh Factory in Chicago on Sunday, November 12, 7 PM. More information and tickets to the Chicago show are available online: https://comedycarnivalellas.com/chicago/.

Tickets for the Chicago show are also available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/668910006837.

The New York Comedy Festival runs through November 12. More information is available online: https://nycomedyfestival.com.

RELATED

Politics
Rep. Bilirakis and Community Leaders Address Pancyprian Association of Florida

TAMPA, FL – The need to find a just and permanent solution to the Cyprus issue, acceptable to all parties, was emphasized once again by Greek-American Congressman Gus Biliarakis, speaking to members of the Pancyprian Association of Florida, which is led by its president, Varnavas Zagaris.

General News
The Student Artworks of the Hellenic Classical Charter School… Tell Stories
United States
The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Honored Andreas Comodromos

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.