November 1, 2022

Greek Coast Guard Vessel Harassed by Turkish Boat

November 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Photo: Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis, File
Hellenic Coast Guard. (Photo: Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis, File)

ATHENS – The Hellenic Coast Guard said one of its vessels was harassed by a Turkish Coast Guard boat in Greek waters south of the island of Samos on Tuesday.

The incident, which was reportedly recorded on video by an Italian boat, of the Frontex EU border agency, occurred during a search-and-rescue operation after a dinghy believed to have been carrying up to 14 migrants capsized at 3.8 nautical miles south of Samos on Monday.

Three men and a woman have so far been rescued, who told the Greek Coast Guard that they were on board the dinghy with another ten people.

Upon locating a body in Greek waters, a foreign-flagged cargo ship involved in the rescue mission called on the Turkish boat to come and collect it.

According to Greek authorities, the Turkish vessel entered Greek waters and performed dangerous manoeuvres when it was approached by the Greek Coast Guard boat. It was also reported that the Turkish vessel attempted to damage the Greek boat, and that it even showed its weapons.

The search for the missing migrants was continuing late on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

