Greek Coast Guard Rescues 36 Foreign Nationals in Half-Sunken Boat

Society

ATHENS – The Hellenic Coast Guard has rescued 36 foreigners of various nationalities who were found in a half-sunken sailboat in international waters, southwest of Neapoli, Voies on Saturday morning.

The foreign nationals were collected by a coast guard patrol boat and taken with safety to the Reception Centre in the Monemvasia municipality. The group was made up of 14 men, 11 women, six boys and five girls.