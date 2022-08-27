x

August 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 36 Foreign Nationals in Half-Sunken Boat

August 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
4395403_17_0_type13265
Greek coast guard. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/RODOSPRESS.GR/ARGIRIS MANTIKOS, File)

ATHENS – The Hellenic Coast Guard has rescued 36 foreigners of various nationalities who were found in a half-sunken sailboat in international waters, southwest of Neapoli, Voies on Saturday morning.

The foreign nationals were collected by a coast guard patrol boat and taken with safety to the Reception Centre in the Monemvasia municipality. The group was made up of 14 men, 11 women, six boys and five girls.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA: PM’s Plea of Ignorance over EYP Surveillance ‘Frightening’

ATHENS - Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance press spokesperson Nasos Iliopoulos, in an interview with MEGA television on Saturday, commented that the prime minister's plea of ignorance regarding the phone tapping carried out by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) was, in fact, "frightening".

Society
Man Wanted for Double Murder in Greece Arrested by Authorities in Malta
Politics
Turkish Military Drones Fly over Greek Islands of Levitha, Kandelioussa

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Asylum Seekers Caught in Political Battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings