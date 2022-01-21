Greek Clinic Worker, Nurse Fired Over Fake Vaccine Documents

Society

FILE- A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus, sits on a bench as pedestrians walk outside Evangelismos hospital in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

KARDITSA, Greece – Months after investigations were started into the issuance of false COVID-19 documents, an administrative employee and a nurse at a health center in Greece’s northern city of Karditsa were fired, the Health Ministry said.

There was no report whether they would also be charged with a crime for giving certificates to people who weren’t vaccinated and at risk of contracting and spreading the Coronavirus.

The dismissal came after a disciplinary hearing held by the Health Region of Thessaly and Central Greece, said Kathimerini, adding that the worker was accused of providing access to an electronic platform to falsely register 34 people as being vaccinated.

The nurse was charged with using of the forged inoculation documents to indicate she was vaccinated as the government mandated inoculations for health care workers who would be suspended otherwise.

A total of 48 people have been charged, five of whom, believed to be the ringleaders of the group, are accused of forming a criminal gang and all are facing charges money laundering, active and passive bribery, issuing false certificates and forgery, the paper said.