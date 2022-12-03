Greek Chamber Music Project Presents Uproot, a Program of Songs from Asia Minor

Music

SAN FRANCISCO – Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) founder, director, and flutist Ellie Falaris Ganelin on December 1 announced the GCMP’s upcoming tour, titled ‘Uproot’ which features music from Asia Minor.

“This coming February, I’m pleased to announce the premiere tour of Uproot, a program of songs and stories from Asia Minor,” Ganelin said via email. “A century ago, my family were among the many Greeks living in Smyrna who had to flee their cosmopolitan city under seize, known as the Asia Minor Catastrophe. Uproot features treasured love songs from before the catastrophe, as well as songs of longing and displacement in response.”

“Many tunes will be familiar to fans of the rembetiko tradition, but with an entirely new sound,” Ganelin continued. “Every song is lovingly arranged by myself, as well as by a few guest arrangers. This is my most personal program to date, and one that brings me close to my ancestors. And with that, here’s a piece of myself with details about Uproot: https://bit.ly/3umVLDq.

For those who would like to support the GCMP’s efforts in 2023, including this important project, tax-deductible contributions can be made by year’s end, donate here: https://sffcm.giv.sh/7333.

The Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) is a presenter and record label that celebrates the Greek world through captivating programming in intimate concert settings. Recent programs have included the East Coast tour Remembering the Jews of Greece, deeply personal songs about The Iliad in Conversations with Homer, and the commissioning of Talos Dreams inspired by the myth of the first robot.

GCMP is a champion of Greek composers, shedding light on the rich musical repertoire coming out of Greece and the Greek diaspora. GCMP’s concerts of all-Greek works are so unique, that similar programs are rarely performed even within Greece. Past performance venues include the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Library of Congress, as well as cultural centers and universities across the U.S. and Canada.

The Greek Chamber Music Project is a fiscally-sponsored affiliate of InterMusic SF, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to small-ensemble music in the San Francisco Bay Area.

More information about GCMP is available online: https://www.greekchambermusic.com.