Greek Chamber Music Project Exceeds Fundraising Goal

The Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) presents Music of Resistance, an epic tribute concert to the late composer and activist-politician Mikis Theodorakis, on January 28, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of GCMP

BERKELEY, CA – Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) director Ellie Falaris Ganelin announced on December 20 that they have exceeded their fundraising goal and also shared the promotional video for GCMP’s upcoming Music of Resistance, an epic tribute concert to the late composer and activist-politician Mikis Theodorakis.

“I’m grateful and excited to share that we exceeded our fundraising goal,” Ganelin said. “We raised $3,025 to help underwrite the production of the album Uproot: Music from Asia Minor. Thank you so much to everyone who supported this effort.”

“I know of a few people who were interested in donating but didn’t make it before the campaign closed,” she continued. “If this sounds like you, you can still support our production costs with a tax-deductible gift here: https://sffcm.giv.sh/7333.”

“On another note, I’ve just released the promotional video for Music of Resistance,” Ganelin said. “In it, you hear the beautiful voices of the Berkeley Community Chamber Singers and some eloquent words from our music director Costas Dafnis. I worked hard filming and editing this video and I think it tells a good story. Watch it for yourself and let me know what you think: https://shorturl.at/DNS02. Happy holidays!”

Music of Resistance takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2024, 4 PM, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2005 Berryman Street in Berkeley, and will also be live-streamed. More information and tickets available online: https://www.greekchambermusic.com/music-of-resistance/.