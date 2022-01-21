Greek Catering Company Fined 50,000 Euros for Hosting COVID Party

Society

ATHENS – A catering and entertainment company that wasn’t named will be fined 50,000 euros ($56,694) for organizing a Coronavirus party in the country’s capital that was attended by hundreds of high-paying guests, said Kathimerini.

It wasn’t said how much money the event took in and if the organizers made a profit even after the fine which is common in Greece where penalties for violations don’t match revenues brought in by defying the law.

Police investigated after photos and videos from the party began circulating on the Internet, the event violating tightened health measures aimed at slowing the pandemic but ignored by some eateries and night clubs.

Police tracked it down to the basement of a building below a well-known night club in the central Metz district that was hired for the occasion and a case file was brought against a 34-year-old ethnic Greek from Georgia who wasn’t named.

The paper said reports indicated that more than 200 people attended, paying between 600-1000 ($680-$1134) for sofas that could hold 6-10 people but had to pay 50 euros extra ($57) for every drink they ordered, indicating it was for the rich.

There was no report whether the company’s license was suspended or revoked or why the fines didn’t equal how much was taken in or of there would be any tax evasion charges brought or if the payments were in cash to hide revenues.