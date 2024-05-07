Greek-Canadian Maria Georgas Declined Being the Next Bachelorette

General News

Greek-Canadian Maria Georgas, 29, originally from Toronto, declined being the next Bachelorette on the popular ABC reality show. Her father Nick Georgas is a successful Canadian businessman who serves as president of Jubilee Candy Corp., a leading cake decoration manufacturer.

“Maria Georgas, who was on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, revealed she was offered the role of Bachelorette but declined,” E! News reported, adding that “however, she says Jenn Tran is ‘perfect’ for the role.”

Georgas explained on Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast on May 1 that “I was offered the role… I mean, it was mine until I said it wasn’t. And yeah, it became very overwhelming to the point where I had to decline,” E! News reported.

“In fact, the reality star said the casting decision was so ‘set in stone’ that she had even done fittings,” E! News reported, noting that however, “in March, Jenn Tran was announced as the lead of season 21 of The Bachelorette.”

“Ultimately, Maria suggested she just wasn’t ready to hand out the roses while Jenn was,” E! News reported.

“She was one of my closest girls in the house, and she was always verbalizing how badly she wanted this,” Georgas said, E! News reported. “And when everyone around me was so supportive of me being in this position and everyone wanted this for me, I kind of took a second and was like, ‘Why am I not happy? Why am I not excited about this?’ And it took me realizing that it’s just not my time, where I was like, ‘Guys, respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back.’”

“Having already been one of the final four on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, Maria knew what the role would require,” E! News reported, pointing out that “she felt like it wasn’t a journey she was ready to go on at this time.”

“I was not in the right headspace for this,” Georgas said, E! News reported. “Because I know the extensive process it was to be on the show, right? So having a bunch of guys do the exact same thing and they’re there for me, I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time. It was hard for me to jump right back into it, honestly.”

Jenn Tran, she noted, “is the best person for the job,” E! News reported.

“She is the most perfect Bachelorette in my eyes,” Georgas said, E! News reported. “I couldn’t think of anyone better to do this. And she was so ready for it and that was enough for me to say, ‘Yeah, it’s not my time.’ It was a hard time because, again, everyone was so wanting this for me. I just needed to be home with my family and friends and take that time off, to be honest.”

Georgas “knew she was stepping away for the right reasons,” E! News reported.

“What people saw on their screens was only the half of what I kind of went through in the house,” Georgas said, E! News reported. “Did I have time off before it aired? Yes. But again, everything was so— I was so anxious throughout the whole thing. And I get it, it would have been my own show, it would have been me having more control over things. But again, it’s so isolating being in there. And I would have to give up my phone— not my freedom, but having to be alone in that, I wasn’t comfortable. I wasn’t just mentally prepared for it.”