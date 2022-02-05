Greek-Canadian Jordan Kyrou Wins NHL Fastest Skater Competition

SPORTS

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) is congratulated by Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) after scoring the game-winning goal over the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

LAS VEGAS, NV – The NHL’s All-Star weekend began with the skills competitions on February 4 with Greek-Canadian St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou winning the NHL fastest skater competition, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (SLPD) reported. Kyrou was “hoping to improve on his time from three years ago when he took part in the race at the AHL All-Star Game,” SLPD reported, adding that while he did not manage to beat his previous time, “he won the race anyway, making a lap around the ice at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 13.55 seconds.”

Kyrou “had a time of 13.52 when he came in second in the AHL competition in 2019,” SLPD reported.

“You don’t want to fall here, but you want try to give it your all so I just went out there and just moved my feet as quick as I could,” Kyrou told ESPN after the race, SLPD reported.

Kyrou “beat Adrian Kempe of Los Angeles by .035, and Chris Kreider of the Rangers was third at 13.664,” SLPD reported, noting that “Kyrou was the fifth of the eight skaters, but after he took the lead, he had to wait for three of the league’s fastest skaters to get their turns.”

“Dylan Larkin of Detroit holds the record in the competition, Cale Makar of Colorado is tied for the fastest in-game time clocked by the NHL this season, and Connor McDavid of Edmonton, who was tied with Makar for the fastest time and is a three-time winner of the competition,” SLPD reported, adding that “Larkin finished in 14.116, Makar in 13.834 and McDavid, the final skater, finished in 13.690, .14 seconds behind Kyrou.”

Before the event, asked if he would beat McDavid, Kyrou told ESPN: “I’m gonna try. We’ll see. I don’t know, he’s the fastest player in the world, right?”

Kyrou, 23, makes his first NHL All-Star appearance this year.

The NHL All-Star game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ on Saturday, February 5, 3 PM EST.