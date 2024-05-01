x

May 1, 2024

Greek Businesses Giving Workers Vouchers, Phones, Cars: Not Raises

May 1, 2024
By The National Herald
WORKING IN OFFICES (KONTARINIS GIORGIOS EURKINISSI)
WORKING IN OFFICES (KONTARINIS YORGOS/ EURKINISSI)

ATHENS – High social security contributions and taxes have driven some Greek businesses to give their workers benefits instead of raises in their paychecks, including vouchers for food, teleworking, insurance plans, cell phones and cars.

It wasn’t said how the employees were reacting to the idea although companies said raises actually benefit the state more than the workers because of the tax brackets that hit 45 percent for those making more than 40,000 euros ($42,633) annually.

A raise of 100 euros for a worker with gross earnings of 2,000 euros ($106.58) monthly for an employee making 2,000 euros ($2131.65) will see 49 percent of the hike taken by the state, creating an incentive for other benefits instead.

It also cost the company 122 euros ($130.03) and the state getting another 62 euros ($66.08), said Kathimerini, pointing to a survey by the company Randstad which found labor costs a challenge for 48 percent of businesses.

The Dutch multinational human resource consulting firm said that was up from 32 percent in 2023 and it found 72 percent of Greek companies are looking at benefits other than raises that the state gobbles up.

As deductions rise driven by inflation, more employers are looking to the benefits solution, the report said, with salaried workers having no choice but to pay taxes while professionals and service oriented owners can evade them.

