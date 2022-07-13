x

Greek Bus Driver Acquitted of Arson in Kryoneri Big Blaze

July 13, 2022
By The National Herald
A view of a burned forest in Kryoneri, in northern Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are still battling massive wildfires that have destroyed tracts of forest and prompted emergency evacuations from a popular vacation island. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
A view of a burned forest in Kryoneri, in northern Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are still battling massive wildfires that have destroyed tracts of forest and prompted emergency evacuations from a popular vacation island. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – A 43-year-old bus driver accused of starting a fire in the suburb of Kryoneri in August 2021 was cleared of the charges by a court after he said he was there trying to put out the flames and save trapped animals.

He wasn’t identified but Kathimerini said he had also been charged with hampering firefighters – no details were given – and that he becae a suspect following tips from Civil Protection volunteers who said he was at the scene.

State Security, who compiled the file against him said while he was in three areas where flare-ups occurred that when he was arrested no matches, lighters or other incendiary devices were found on him.

A number of local residents said his aid helped them save their properties from ad advancing flames. “Even though the soles of his shoes had melted, he continued to help us barefoot,” one of them also said.

 

