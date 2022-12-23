x

December 23, 2022

Greek Bus Crashes in Romania, Leaves 1 Dead, More Than 20 Injured

December 23, 2022
By Associated Press
Romania Greece Bus Crash
Emergency service employees stand around a bus carrying 47 Greek citizens which crashed into a height limit bar at the entrance of a tunnel in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST — A bus carrying 47 Greek passengers crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital on Friday leaving one person dead and more than 20 injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred in central Bucharest at around 1:30 p.m., authorities said. Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, told reporters that 22 of the passengers were transported to local hospitals, and one remains in critical condition.

Romania’s health ministry said in a statement that some of the passengers were trapped inside the bus and that 10 ambulance crews were sent to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance.

Photos published in local media outlets show the roof of the bus crushed underneath the height barrier. All of the occupants, including the driver, were Greek citizens, authorities said.

“The emergency response has ended at this point,” Arafat said, adding that the driver remained to provide statements to police.

