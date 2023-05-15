Greek Budget Reports €2.434 Billion Primary Surplus in January-April Period

Economy

ATHENS – The Greek state budget achieved a primary surplus of €2.434 billion in the January-April period, surpassing the budget target of €869 million and improving from a primary deficit of €799 million during the same period last year, according to a statement released by the finance ministry on Monday.

The ministry’s report, which evaluated budget execution based on an amended cash basis, indicated a general government deficit of €798 million for the four-month duration. This result was better than the projected shortfall of €3.829 billion and an actual deficit of €3.316 billion from the previous year.

Net revenue reached €21.042 billion, exceeding targets by 13.5%, with tax revenue experiencing a 10.1% increase to €17.870 billion. Tax returns amounted to €2.129 billion, surpassing the target by €390 million, while Public Investment Program revenue reached €1.756 billion, exceeding the target by €341 million.

Budget spending totaled €21.840 billion, which was €535 million lower than projected but €833 million higher than in 2022. Public Investment Program spending amounted to €2.811 billion, falling short of the target by €190 million.

In April, net revenue amounted to €4.199 billion, surpassing the monthly target by €216 million, with tax revenue increasing by 4.9% to €4.261 billion. Tax returns reached €407 million, surpassing the target by €22 million, while Public Investment Program revenue was €68 million, falling short of the target by €2 million.