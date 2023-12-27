x

December 27, 2023

Greek Budget Records 5.826 Billion Euros Primary Surplus in Jan-Nov

December 27, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece's Ministry of Finance. (Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)

ATHENS – The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 5.826 billion euros in the January-November period this year, up from a budget target for a surplus of 3.771 billion and a primary deficit of 1.091 billion euros recorded in the same period last year.

Net revenue amounted to 59.162 billion euros in the 11-month period, up 195 million from targets, while regular budget revenue was 65.430 billion euros, up 328 million or 0.5% from targets.

More specifically, tax revenue was 56.040 billion euros, up 0.8% from targets, reflecting a 131 million euros increase in VAT proceeds, a 6 million decline in special consumption taxes, a 22 million decline in property tax revenue and a 183 million euros increase in income tax revenue.

Tax returns totaled 6.267 billion euros, up 133 million from targets, while Public Investment Programme revenue was 2.954 billion, down 340 million from targets.

Budget spending totaled 60.194 billion euros, down 1.774 billion from targets, while regular budget spending was 1.270 billion euros lower than targets.

In November, budget revenue was 5.285 billion euros, up 193 million from monthly targets, while regular budget revenue was 6.003 billion, up 326 million from monthly targets.

