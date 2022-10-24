x

Greek-Born Shipping Magnate Spiros Milonas Has Died

October 24, 2022
By TNH Staff
Spiros Milonas

NEW YORK – Spiros Milonas, one of the most well-known and wealthy Greek community members of recent decades, passed away October 24 in Manhattan.
Milonas was originally from Zakynthos and after passing through South America, he finally made New York his base. His successful business interests included shipping, energy, real estate and more. He is survived by his wife, Antonia, and his daughters, from a previous marriage, Sofia and Claire.
