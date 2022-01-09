Greek Bird Society Says More Wind Turbines Threaten Vultures

Travel

ATHENS – Joining a chorus of critics who don’t want wind turbines used in Greece to power energy, the Hellenic Ornithological Society said plans to add more in the Akarnanian Mountains would jeopardize the country’s most important vulture breeding ground.

Last month the regional unit of western Greece issued six licenses for category B (less than 10 MW) wind power stations for the area in western Greece, after others made unfounded complaints in the summer that wildfires on the island of Evia were set to make way for more turbines there.

“All six are located within an important area for birds and within walking distance from a Natura area. The Akarnanian Mountains host the largest breeding colony of vultures (which are endangered in mainland Greece) and in the period from October to May, concentrations of more than 60 are recorded,” the society said in a statement.

“That is why this area is crucial to the survival of the species. There are already 12 wind turbines there, while dozens more are being slated without a comprehensive plan,” the group’s Apostolis Kaltsis told Kathimerini on behalf of the society.

Wind turbines in Greece set a national record on September 6, 20210 in electricity output, at 61.4 GWh, Balkan Green Energy News said then and

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator said that translated to 48 percent of the domestic electricity demand.

Greece currently has about 4.1GW of wind farms online, with more than 500MW added in 202 and a record 753MW in 2019. WindEurope estimates it could add another 1.5GW through to 2025. The country’s national energy and climate plan (NECP) sees some 7.05GW installed by 2030.